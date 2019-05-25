Telangana Police recruitment: OMR sheets to be uploaded online

By | Published: 12:59 am 1:04 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Saturday informed that the details of attendance and performance of candidates in each of the seven final written examinations were hosted on the TSLPRB website in the respective login areas of candidates from May 26.

Final keys of all the OMR based (objective type) tests would also be made available on the website (www.tslprb.in) from May 27. On the same day, scanned copies of individual OMR sheets of all the pertinent OMR based tests taken by each candidate would be made available in the respective login areas. Candidates could access copies of OMRs by logging into their respective user accounts on the TSLPRB website.

Candidates facing any inconvenience in this regard can send an email to support @tslprb.in or contact the officials on 93937 11110 or 93910 05006.

The Board has followed a stringent regimen of evaluation, verifications, finalisation of marks, tabulation, consolidation and determination of qualification based on claims made by candidate about community, age, local candidature, ex-serviceman status and academic qualifications, it said in a press release here, adding that therefore, there was hardly any scope for possible correction in the marks obtained by candidates in all subjects.

An opportunity was given to candidates to apply for recounting/re-verification on payment of a service fee of Rs.2,000 (for candidates of SC/STs) and Rs.3,000 (for all others including all non-local candidates) per each paper. This facility could be availed by candidates on the TSLPRB website, in their respective login areas from 8 am on May 28 to 8 pm on May 30 by giving details of their request for recounting/re-verification and by paying designated service fee online.

Candidates have to make such requests separately for each of the seven exams. If any candidate had already qualified in any particular language paper of English, Telugu and Urdu, then recounting and re-verification shall not be allowed, the press release added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.