Telangana Police set up new wing for women, child safety

Hyderabad: Seeking to take women and child safety to the next level, the Telangana Police has set up a separate Women and Child Safety Wing.

Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali inaugurated the new Women and Child Safety Wing building at Lakdi-ka-pul in the presence of Nizamabad Member of Parliament K Kavitha and Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy here on Friday.

Speaking after the inauguration, Kavitha said the government was constantly working for the development and safety of women in the State. “Immediately after the formation of the government, the Chief Minister had sanctioned funds and gave a free hand to the police which resulted in crime reduction,” she said. The Police Department was revamped with a series of measures, including the introduction patrol vehicles, which ensured better response time whenever a crime was reported.

“It is only when the family is free from the fear of mobility, a woman is allowed to go out and work. Else, even great opportunities for a good career are lost,” she said.

Greeting women in the audience on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, Kavitha said they should play a bigger role in the upbringing of children for better society.

“It is considered that women constitute about 50 per cent of the world’s population and are responsible for the upbringing of children. They should ensure good values are instilled among children, especially their sons on how to respect women,” she said.

Now, Hyderabad was considered the safest city for women and soon, Telangana should be known as the safest State for women, Kavitha added.

Mahmood Ali said the Chief Minister’s strategies had brought the law and order under control. He was keen on women safety and was personally supervising the initiatives on women safety.

In his address, Mahender Reddy said SHE Teams was the first initiative taken up by the government soon after the formation of the State to ensure the safety of women.

“It has been hugely successful and currently being replicated across the country. To avoid re-victimisation of victims, Bharosa Centre was also set up,” he said adding a special committee sent by the Supreme Court recently to

study Bharosa had in its report suggested such centres be set up across the country.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the city had been witnessing about 6 to 8 per cent reduction in crime each year, and a dip was seen in crime against women. “There are about 1,200 women police personnel

in Hyderabad, of them 25 are of higher ranks,” he added.

Women, child safety initiatives under one umbrella

The Women Safety Wing aims at ensuring uniform service delivery, bringing all the women and child safety initiatives under a single umbrella and monitoring their working from time to time.

Swati Lakra, Inspector General of Police, Law and Order, In-charge Women Safety, said the wing would exclusively work to bring awareness and achieve coordination among different stakeholders dealing with women safety.

The setup would function in the form of verticals, analysing trends with respect to cases, complaints, issues concerned to a particular module, coordinating with various stakeholders for quality results, better trial monitoring, legal knowledge and application-oriented tasks, trainings etc.

“It will be done through process standardisation by constantly upgrading skills and knowledge from the field and converting into need-based training,” Swati said.

The wing will be headed by the IGP, Women Safety, with two Superintendents of Police, one Additional Superintendent, four Deputy Superintendents, six Inspectors, 12 Sub-Inspectors and others as staff.

“The existing Women Protection Cell of the Crime Investigation Department will be merged into the Women Safety Wing, and each vertical team in the Women Safety Wing will be headed by a DSP rank officer,” the IG said.