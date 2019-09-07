Police system unfair towards lower ranks

By | Published: 1:12 am 1:28 am

Hyderabad: Around two-fifths of police personnel across the country reported that senior officials frequently talk to their juniors in harsh or uncivil language.

States where such occurrences of mistreatment by seniors are notably low are Odisha and Kerala, while Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh were among States with high reportage of such cases.

In Telangana, 33 per cent of the seniors frequently used bad language on their juniors while 62 per cent rarely used such language.

According to the Status of Policing in India Report-2019 on police adequacy and working conditions prepared by the Common Cause and Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), about 36 per cent of families felt that senior police officials behaved badly with their subordinate staff and that the police system was more unfair towards lower ranks.

Three out of four policemen felt their work was restricted to only that much work as was allowed by seniors, and thus reported the absence of autonomy in work. Further, 25 per cent of the police personnel also reported that the seniors asked juniors to do their household, private or personal tasks that they were not supposed to do.

Two out of five police personnel felt that senior and junior police officials were given completely equal treatment. A significant proportion of personnel also held the opinion that the police system was hierarchical, with poor treatment being meted out to lower ranks, and the problem was further compounded by unfair service conditions such as regular long hours of work and absence of weekly rest.

More than one-third of the men were willing to give up their profession if they were offered another job with the same perks and salaries. Senior officers, as compared to constabulary, were however less likely to give up their cop profession for another job.

As the years of experience in service increase, the inclination to give up the police profession decreases, but this correlation was significant only for constabulary and not senior officers.

As constables spend more years in service, they were less likely to want to give up their profession. The police work on an average for 14 hours in a day. Except in Nagaland, no State has been able to properly implement eight-hour work shifts for the police personnel, the report stated, adding that around 80 per cent do not get paid for overtime work, even though nearly one in two personnel report frequently having to work overtime.

