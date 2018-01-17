Telangana Police to enumerate, geo-tag criminals in massive survey

By | Published: 8:09 pm 9:17 pm

Hyderabad: After the successful launch of the TSCOP mobile application, the Telangana Police is going a step further and is all set to take up a comprehensive survey of all criminals, titled ‘Sakala Nerasthula Samagra Survey’ beginning on Thursday.

The exercise is aimed at enumerating and geo-tagging criminals, including those who are repeatedly committing crimes, with a view to make the State free from crime, Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy said.

All police officers in the State, right from the lowest rank up to the DGP, will visit habitations to enroll offenders with criminal history during the past 10 years.

The past criminal records available with the police with respect to serious as well as organized crimes, property offences and offences against women, have been shared with police stations concerned, including the Railway Police, based on the offenders’ residential addresses to enable officials conduct the survey in a hassle-free manner.

With this information, officials can carry out physical verification of the location of present stay and current activity of each offender residing in their jurisdiction, irrespective of the fact whether they have committed crimes in the past in their police station limits or elsewhere.

Each police station will constitute teams to go on the field, trace offenders and enumerate and geo-tag their details. All district Superintendents of Police, Commissioners of Police, Range Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) and Regional Inspector-Generals of Police (IGPs) will personally monitor the exercise in their respective jurisdictions.

This exercise will extend beyond Thursday depending upon the number of offenders residing in each police station jurisdiction till every offender is enumerated.

The data collected in this strategic exercise will have various attributes like photographs, fingerprints including geo-tagging of habitations of criminals and their associates with special focus laid on repeat offenders.

A matrix of the databases prepared will give a 360 degree profile of offenders and their current activities. The entire criminal database of the State will be uploaded to the Crime Data Analytics Unit of the TSCOP app.

This will enable police officers to mount a continuous surveillance on criminals and monitor their activities by accessing information real-time while on field duty. Technology tools like Big Data Analytics will be used to proactively predict and prevent crime in addition to detection of crimes already occurred.

This exercise is expected to instil a sense of certainty of getting caught and punished in the minds of offenders, leading to an environment of deterrence against crime, furthering the mission of zero tolerance against crimes in the State, the DGP said.