Telangana police to release seized vehicles

By | Published: 7:46 pm

Hyderabad: Here’s some good news for motorists whose vehicles were seized by the police for violations during lockdown.

The police department has decided to release the seized vehicles as large number of vehicles has been lying at various places and they cannot be transported to courts. The field level officers are also facing difficulties in providing proper place for the custody of vehicles.

Given the situation, it was decided not to keep vehicles in police custody and instructions were issued to the Station House Officers (SHOs) to adhere to guidelines before releasing vehicles.

All vehicles seized under provisions of MV Act can be released after collecting compounding fee, under proper acknowledgment.

For cases booked under Section 188 IPC only and both Section 188 IPC and NDM Act, vehicles can be released under provisions of Section 102(3) CrPC after obtaining an undertaking from vehicle owner to produce it before the court as and when the court orders to do so. A bond for Rs.1,000 for two and three wheelers and Rs.2,000 for four-wheelers and other vehicles can be taken from the vehicle owners.

Photo copies of vehicle documents can be kept for record purpose. As keeping original documents is not desirable it was decided to obtain acknowledgment. Charge-sheet should be filed in the courts concerned.

Cases registered under other provisions of IPC or Special Acts for serious offences including obstructing public servants, assault on police officers, doctors or other public servants should be dealt as per law and charge sheeted in the competent court of law.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .