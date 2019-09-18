Telangana: Police told to consider TPF’s representation

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: Justice A Rajasekhara Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Telangana police to consider the representation of the Telangana Praja Front (TPF) for conducting dharna and rally in Warangal. Rama Devi of Warangal filed a plea challenging the action of the police in not granting permission for holding a rally on September 16 from Martyrs Column Amaravirula Stupam Adalath to Ekashila Park Hanamakonda followed by a dharna from 11 am to 5 pm. V Raghunath, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that permission was sought in August and the police failed to respond. He submitted that the government had branded TPF as a banned party working as a frontal organisation of CPI (ML) Maoist party.

The petitioner submitted that organisations can be banned under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act or the Public Safety Act of Telangana State and that neither of the Acts declared TPF as a banned organisation. Special government pleader Sharath Kumar submitted that the case had become infructuous as the permission was sought for September 16. The judge reprimanded the authorities for not passing an order. The judge stated that the authorities should not deprive the citizens of their rights. Asking the petitioner to file a fresh representation furnishing all details of the rally and dharna postponed to September 25, the judge directed the authorities to their representation and disposed of the case.

Contempt case against MA&UD

A two-judge bench, comprising Justice PV Sanjay Kumar and Justice K Lakshman, gave last chance to the Municipal Administration and Urban Development to comply with the orders passed by the high court in October last. B Narsimha Rao of Mahabubnagar filed a contempt case aggrieved by non-implementation of orders passed by the court in reinstating him into service. The petitioner challenged his dismissal from service as a junior accountant before the Administrative Tribunal and succeeded and the same was confirmed by the court. The bench adjourned the matter to September 23.

HCA elections

A two-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, dealt with a matter pertaining to presidential elections to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). G Vivekanand filed a writ plea challenging the March 2018 proceedings of CEO, HCA, and Ombudsman/ Ethics Officer, HCA, against him. He also sought directions enabling him to continue as the president of the HCA. The bench pointed out that the present CEO was not made a party to the case and directed the petitioner to send notice to the present CEO and adjourned the case to September 19.

