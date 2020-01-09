Telangana Police vibrant and efficient, says Home Minister

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Wednesday said the development of a State could be achieved only after if law and order was maintained properly.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao accorded top priority to the police department and allocated more funds to it than ever before. He lauded the Telangana police for utilising technology in maintaining law and order effectively in the State and pointed out that there was no curfew in the city for the last six years.

He was participating as the chief guest at a function organised at Ravindra Bharathi to present the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG), President Police Medal (PPM) and Indian Police Medal (IPM) along with the medals announced by the State government. The Minister also appreciated the police for actively taking part in ‘Haritha Haaram’, ‘Palle Pragathi’ and literacy programmes. Once the 20-storeyed integrated command and control centre at Banjara Hills was inaugurated, law and order could be supervised in a more effective matter, Ali said.

He said the police department had recruited 18,000 people and training for them would commence from January 17. As many as 418 police personnel including three Additional Director-Generals of Police (ADGsP) received medals. And, 122 police personnel got President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG), President Police Medal (PPM) and Indian Police Medal (IPM) announced by the Central government. Three ADGsP – CV Anand, Jitender and Sandeep Shandilya were among those who received PPM.

Around 296 personnel received Telangana State Police Sarvonnatha Pathakam, Telangana State Police Mahonnatha Seva Pathakam, Telangana State Police Shourya Pathakam and Telangana State Police Uttama Seva Pathakam announced by the State government. Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy and other senior officials were also present.

Financial aid to kin of deceased home guards

Hyderabad: City Commissioner Anjani Kumar distributed cheques to the families of five home guards who died in the months of November and December last year. An amount of Rs 2,99,850 was presented to each family.

The city police as a welfare initiative extend the financial support to home guards both in service and retired. Every home guard contributes Rs 50 every time a personnel passes away and the money is handed over to the families of the deceased.

