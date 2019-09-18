Telangana: Policeman shoots himself to death in Nizamabad

By | Published: 1:15 pm

Nizamabad: Indalwai police station head constable shot himself to death with the service revolver of his senior officer in the police station on Wednesday morning police said.

Health related issues and work pressure were believed to forced head constable Prakash Reddy to grab the service weapon and shot himself in the temple.

He working as head constable of Indalwai police station for the last two years. He reported for duty at 7.30 am and relieved the section in-charge Damodar.

Around 8.30 am, a sweeper heard the gunshot but mistook it to be a tyre burst noise on the road. When he went inside, he noticed the body in a pool of blood and called others.

The body was sent to Nizamabad GGH hospital for postmortem.

Nizamabad ACP Srinivas said a departmental enquiry would be conducted. He said Prakash Reddy was very sensitive in nature. The Sub Inspector left the weapon with the shift in-charge, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter