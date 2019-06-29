Telangana Police’s new body-worn cameras can livestream

By | Published: 1:07 am

Hyderabad: Fifteen 4G-enabled body-worn cameras with the live streaming feature have been given to field-level police personnel in districts to improve transparency and accountability in their day-to-day activities.

Each of the user-friendly high-end cameras has stud clips for wearing it on the body and a simple record switch. This will enable socially desirable behaviour by police and the public during their interactions.

The data saved in these cameras cannot be manipulated, officials said. In addition to hand-held cameras that were given earlier, the body-worn cameras will help the police personnel while dealing with protestors during rallies and demonstrations organised by political parties and other organisations.

The gadgets can also be used during religious congregations to keep a tab on thieves and trouble-mongers. As the cameras are linked to the command and control centres in districts, senior officials can constantly monitor the situation during rallies, demonstrations and religious programmes to give instructions to field-level officers.

The cameras that were procured earlier had only recording facility. After recording, the police official, who is holding it, must download it after reaching the office. However, the latest body-worn cameras have live streaming facility through which senior officials can also monitor the situation from the district command and control centre.

Presently, training is being given to the staff at the police headquarters here on how to use the cameras effectively. On a pilot basis, four body-worn cameras were given to the traffic police for the first time in 2014.

After using them successfully, 100 more cameras were given to the staff to carry out enforcement drives efficiently. Traffic officials said the cameras came in handy for them during the drives.

“We are able to record quickly when any motorist tried to argue with us in an intoxicated condition,” an official said.

