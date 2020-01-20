Telangana policing top-notch in country

By | Published: 12:28 am 12:42 am

Hyderabad: Many politicians and intellectuals had raised apprehensions over a possible law and order crisis if a separate Telangana was carved out. Dispelling all fears, the Telangana Police have now ensured a peaceful atmosphere in the State for the last six years and has also become a role model for several States in the country for the various initiatives taken up here.

Leveraging technology to a maximum extent in crime detection and prevention, the State Police has not only maintained law and order effectively but has also conducted major festivals and events in an incident-free manner. Be it controlling the Maoist menace, organizing major events like the Global Entrepreneurship Summit to major festivals like the 11-day Vinayaka Chathurthi and Bonalu, the State Police has made sure that all these passed off peacefully.

As the State government is according top priority to the police department, maintaining law and order has become easier in the State. Right from giving new vehicles to recruiting more personnel, the government allocated adequate funds for modernisation of the department since the formation of a separate Telangana State in 2014.

Accordingly, the police department has ensured results in controlling crime and neutralising a few terrorist groups and the Maoists. The Ministry of Home Affairs said Left Wing Extremism (LWE) -related violence between May 2014 and April 2019 was 43 per cent lesser compared with the preceding five years period. The declining trend continued in 2019.

In Telangana, half a dozen Maoists surrendered before the police up to November 15, 2019 as against 10 outlaws in 2018, 30 in 2017 and 16 in 2016. Maoist incidents also registered a dip in 2019 in the State. There were only seven such incidents in 2019 up to November 15, 2019 compared to 11 in 2018, five in 2017 and seven in 2016.

One of the major initiatives that were taken to ensure safety and security of the women was setting up of SHE Teams across the State. Such was its success that almost half a dozen States began replicating the same in their respective cities, though under different names. The SHE Teams were first introduced in Hyderabad and buoyed with its success, the same initiative was replicated in all districts in the State. Into the fifth year of operations, SHE Teams have been curbing eve-teasing and harassment at public places and have turned into a platform for women to get their problems resolved and teach a fitting lesson to those harassing them.

As many as 2,554 FIRs were filed since 2014 to August 2019 while 5,501 petty cases were booked against those indulging in eve-teasing and harassing women. Around 11,915 people were counselled while 10,466 people were warned and let off.

Using technology, the police detected several sensational cases including the recent gang-rape and brutal murder of the 26-year-old veterinarian at Shadnagar, the case of the chopped body of a woman that was found at Botanical Gardens in Madhapur and the murder of a three-month-old baby at Chilkanagar in Uppal.

Apart from the rape and murder of a girl in Warangal district and gang-rape and murder of a 30-year-old woman in Asifabad district, the police cracked the whip on scamsters especially those who operated multi-level marketing businesses and cheated thousands of innocent people.

The ending of the unbridled reign of gangster Nayeemuddin through a shoot-out and then the exchange of fire in which the four suspects of the Shadnagar gang-rape and murder drew more appreciation than criticism from people.

Telangana State Police Officers Association president Y Gopi Reddy said the image of police changed when the concept of people-friendly policing was introduced in the State. The department is managing good results as the State government was giving sufficient funds to the police and also taking care of the personnel.

The Telangana police are not only confining themselves to maintenance of law and order but are also discharging social responsibilities. The police personnel are taking part in eradication of illicit liquor, closing down of shady clubs, stoppage of illegal transport of rice, planting saplings as part of Haritha Haram programme and so on.

