Telangana: Polling for vacant Council seat on August 26

By | Published: 9:32 pm

Hyderabad: Election Commission of India (EC) on Thursday announced that polling to fill the vacancy in the Telangana Legislative Council, which arose after the disqualification of K Yadava Reddy in January, will be held on August 26. The results will be declared the same day.

Yadava Reddy, along with two other TRS MLCs — S Ramulu Naik and R Bhupathi Reddy — were disqualified by the then Legislative Council Chairman K Swamy Goud after they switched allegiance to Congress in the run up to last year’s Assembly elections. They were elected under the MLAs quota.

Of the 40-member House, three seats, including that which fell vacant after Yadava Reddy’s suspension, are vacant. Currently, of the 37 members in the House, BJP and Congress have one member each, while AIMIM has two. TRS has 25 members. Three members represent the Teachers’ Constituencies, while five are nominated.

In a press release, EC said the notification for the polling will be issued on August 7 with August 14 being the last date to file nominations. The last date for withdrawal of nominations will be August 19.