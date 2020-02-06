‘Telangana Porudu’ will be a huge hit

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Director and composer K Viswanath launched the single Telangana Porudu from the movie SD C/o Venchapalli recently. The music for the film was composed by Raghuram who is best known for his song Bombay Potawa Raja in the recent film Paperboy.

The film stars Sreejith Lavan, Jeeva, Suman Shetty, Divya, Ratesh, Abhiyan among others in lead roles. Godari Bhanuchander is producing the film under the banner of Sri Sai Amrita Lakshmi Creations, Palik Studios and Bhanu Entertainment Speaking on the occasion, K Viswanath said, “Telangana Porodu is worth listening to.

The effort made by director Palik with a new cast is good.” Palik said, “The track is trending throughout the State. Raghuram has composed a beautiful track paired with Suresh Gangulan’s lyrics in the essence of Telangana language. I feel very lucky that it was launched by the composer K Viswanath.” Music director Raghuram said, “The song is getting lot of traction on social media. Once the songs released, all the haters are quiet now.

