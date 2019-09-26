Telangana: Pregnant woman electrocuted in Nirmal

By | Published: 2:58 pm

Nirmal: A pregnant woman was electrocuted when she touched a live wire fence set by a farmer for preventing entry of wild animals into his agriculture field at Kishanrao Pet village in Mamada mandal on Wednesday night. Kin of the victim staged a dharna demanding compensation and action against the accused who was booked for involving in the incident.

Soan Inspector C Ramesh Babu said that the deceased was Rathod Lavanya alias Shobha wife of Gajanand (22), a native of Kishanrao Pet. The accused was Gopi, a resident of the same village.

Lavanya came into contact with a live wire laid around the field of Gopi and died on the spot at around 9 pm. She was returning from her farm at the time of the mishap. She was stranded when a stream was overflowing due to heavy rains on Wednesday evening. She was carrying 8-month pregnancy.

Hailing from Neelaipet in Nirmal Mandal, Lavanya was married to Gajanand a few years back.

Based on a complaint from the husband of Lavanya, a case was registered against Gopi under the Section 304 (ii) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 135 of Indian Electricity Act for stealing power. Investigations were taken up.

Meanwhile, family members and relatives of the woman staged a sit-in at the village, opposing shifting of the body to government hospital for carrying out post-mortem. They sought compensation and action against Gopi. They said that incidents of electrocution were going unabated in rural parts following lack of enforcement of relevant provisions and vigilance of officials concerned.

