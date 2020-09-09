Telangana prepares for major shift to farm mechanization

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy says sowing of 1,40,50,000 acres of land complete in this Vaanakalam season

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that sowing in 1,40,50,000 acres of land in Telangana State had been completed as on Wednesday under the current “Vaanakalam” season. He said that cultivation at this level will certainly require farm mechanisation and the State was preparing a major shift in this field by adopting available technologies in the world and adopting them in a suitable way by encouraging innovations.

Speaking on farm mechanisation scheme in drip irrigation in State Legislative Council, he said that the scheme was discontinued due to lack of budgetary support due to Covid. He said that the scheme will be revived during the next financial year. “We have also dropped a visit to Israel that was planned to study farm mechanisation there because of a ban on international travel. However, we must consider the fact that 92.5 per cent of farmers in Telangana have holdings below 5 acres. So we must innovate for small farm equipment to suit our needs,” he said.

Replying to a question on reinstating 430 Horticultural Extension officers, he said that they were appointed under a national scheme and once the State receives Rs 500 crore under the project from centre, the state will continue their services. He agreed that the State could not provide matching grant for the central scheme. “ We are trying for a loan from Nabard so that we can provide the matching grant and revise the scheme and jobs, the file is with the Chief Minister for approval,” he added.

Effect of Remdesivir, Favipiravir not known yet

Minister for Health E Rajender, answering a question raised by Tera Chinnapa Reddy on the usage of Favipiravir and Remdesivir medicines in the treatment of Covid in the State seeking details of the number of tablets and injections that the State had procured, said that so far, the government had procured 2,52,348 Favipiravir tablets and 32,800 Remdesivir injection doses. He said that so far 2,06,949 tablets and 24,408 injections have been administered on patients.

“However the impact of these medicines on Covid patients can’t be fully studied as they are new medications. However we have been told that only 15 per cent of the patients with mild symptoms responded well for a combination of Azithromycin, Favipiravir and Remdesivir, but can’t help them if they have lung infection,” answering a question.

254 crore saplings planted under THH

Minister for Forest and Environment A Indrakaran Reddy said that the State has completed plantation of 245 crore plants under the flagship Telanganaku Haritha Haram since its inception. Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that 832 villages do not have BT roads in the State and the government proposes to lay these roads under the third phase of PM Gram Sadak Yojna. Minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy answering a question on hourly based teachers, said there is no proposal to fill teaching vacancies with hourly based teachers.

