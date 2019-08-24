Telangana preparing army of cyber warriors

By | Published: 11:33 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana is focused on creating an army of cyber warriors to deal with emerging cyber security threats. The programme has already been on for about three years and would be a continuous effort as new threats keep emerging, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT), said here on Saturday.

These warriors would be someone who have done cyber security courses, who would have an in-depth understanding of security aspects and vulnerabilities. A sizable number of them were already trained and more would be trained, he said at the annual conference of ISACA.

Speaking on ‘Cyber security challenges – Redefining Trust’, Ranjan said it was now mandatory for engineering students of JNTU to do a module on cyber security.

“We are teaching update modules on cyber security. This will help them understand security concerns when they join corporates,” he said.

TS is also working with University of Hyderabad, IITs and IIITs on skilling aspects.

“We will give additional support to startups that are working on products and services related to cyber security. They can make a proof of concept and scale up their ideas. At least two dozen startups have received our active support across areas,” he said, adding that the State was already partnering with DSCI, which is affiliated with software industry lobby body Nasscom.

Hyderabad is home to the cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CoE), a one of its kind centre.

The CoE is has been functioning for one year now and is board-driven with a lot of experts participating. It has become a focal point for companies to present their products and also derive leads for them, he said asking ISACA, which offers certifications services, to partner with Telangana.

The State is also working with Google for bringing security awareness among students. “The curriculum has been revamped. Given the newer threats emerging, school children are also vulnerable as they also have access to technology and devices,” he said.

CDAC has also helped in evolving a cyber-etiquette programme for homemakers, he said, pointing out that Telangana was among the few States that have a dedicated Cyber Security Policy.

“We are encouraging companies to develop cyber security solutions in Hyderabad. We are good at implementing solutions developed by others. If original products are developed, that will be a great value addition. Product development will be supported with incentives,” he said.

“Lot of serious attacks have occurred elsewhere in the recent times. However, Telangana has not seen any such incidents in the last two years that were worth reporting. Our tools are state-of the-art and our security operations centre (SOC) has been functioning effectively and Incident monitoring is strong. Telangana is also a collaborator at the national level,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter