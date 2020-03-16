Telangana preparing for a long drawn battle against NPR: KCR

By | Published: 8:31 pm

Hyderabad: Assuring the people of the State that the ensuing NPR will be blocked more effectively than other States that have opposed the implementation of CAA-NPR-NRC, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the Cabinet will devise a much better way to restrict the controversial NPR in the State when compared to Kerala, which has issued a GO in addition to passing a resolution against its implementation in the State Assembly.

“We are ready for a long drawn battle against the NPR. The resolution against the CAA-NPR-NRC is the first step and there will be no compromise on this issue,” the Chief Minister said, replying to a clarification raised by MIM Floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi during discussion on Appropriation Bill. Owaisi had sought the government’s response on the ensuing NPR census and state’s preparedness to stop the enumerators from collecting the data.

The Chief minister assured the Majlis leader that the State government will initiate steps that would ensure that the data will not be collected from any citizen of the state. “We will do much more than the Kerala government and others. We will announce our approach after a Cabinet meeting. We will be on top in blocking the NPR in Telangana State,” he said.

The Chief Minister further said that the Chief Secretaries of both Telangana and Kerala had already shared information on the NPR issue and the government had almost devised its plan of action. “The Telangana government is also consulting other states that are opposed to NPR and garnering their support,” he said, adding that the State was getting ready to see that it’s people are protected from the controversial census enumeration.

Earlier, Congress floor leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also urged the government to initiate more steps to stop NPR in the State, saying that a mere resolution will not be able to scuttle the Centre’s right to collect data. He wanted the State to issue a GO against NPR like Kerala did.

