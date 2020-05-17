Telangana preparing toolkit for industries: Jayesh Ranjan

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:29 pm

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana is preparing a toolkit for all industrial sectors that have been affected by Covid-19 pandemic to understand issues being faced by them, and what steps can be taken by the governments both at the Centre and in the state, said Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) departments at an Assocham online summit – ‘Beyond the lockdown.’

“We have started preparing a toolkit, as all of us understand that different sectors have been affected differently, in some sectors the impact is very shattering and there will be perhaps months and years before they get back to normal and then there are certain industries where shocks are lesser, within the industry and sector verticals we have made distinction between large industries and MSMEs,” said Ranjan.

The first-of-its-kind online summit organised by Assocham also saw participation of Haryana deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala along with Dibya Shankar Mishra, Minister for Industries, Energy, MSME, Odisha; Mekapati Gowtham Reddy, Industries & Commerce Minister, Andhra Pradesh and Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary, DPIIT, Government of India.

Ranjan added, “We have prepared toolkits sector and industry wise to understand the shocks each industry is facing right from consumer demand to your own supply chain etc and what can be done by the Centre and the state government, so this tool kit is working out quite well. We are in the process of taking more and more inputs from industry bodies and perfect the toolkit and we will be happy to make it nationally available because so much of effort and exercise is going into it.”

Highlighting that industrial activity in Telangana has resumed in its entirety, he said, “All industries are functional now, we have removed any restrictions, any cap on the number of people who can go and report for duty, even night shifts are being allowed. State road transport buses have been made available to the industries at extremely cheap rates if they want to ferry their workers from far away.”

He said, “The ability and resilience to rebound after the setback, we have been able to demonstrate that in action. We believe very strongly that existing industries in Telangana are our biggest brand ambassadors and if we are able to satisfy their requirements then they will naturally spread the good word about how good the going is in Telangana and we would be able to rely on that network.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .