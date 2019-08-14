Telangana preps for hike in fertilizer demand

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Expecting favourable seasonal conditions that improved kharif prospects to spur the demand for fertilisers, especially urea, the Department of Agriculture tasked itself with the responsibility of positioning adequate stock.

The area under paddy and maize, two fertilizer-intensive crops, is expected to increase in the State, thanks to good rainfall from the second week of July to August 8 that filled major, medium and minor irrigation sources.

Principal Secretary for Agriculture C Parthasarathi on Wednesday directed all District Collectors to make necessary arrangements for positioning adequate quantities of fertilizers in their respective districts to meet the anticipated demand in kharif and rabi seasons. Telangana has a kharif allocation of 18.60 lakh MTs of fertilisers.

He said the State witnessed continuous rains from the second week of July in all of its districts. The different reservoirs under the Krishna river basin reached their full storage capacity — both Nagarjuna Sagar project and Srisailam dam are full to the brim.

The projects would have sufficient water storage for kharif 2019 and rabi 2019-20 crops for meeting the irrigation needs of the districts along the river basin. This situation ultimately results in increase of paddy cultivation followed by maize crop area in the ensuing rabi 2019-20 in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda and Khammam districts.

It requires advance planning to position the fertilizer requirement to meet the demand proportionate to the area increase in paddy, maize and groundnut. A similar rise in area under paddy and maize is expected in Godavari basin districts such as erstwhile Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar and Warangal during kharif 2019 and rabi 2019-20.

SRSP and Yellamaplli resevoirs are receiving water from the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). Laxmi barrage (Medigadda) and (Sundilla) Saraswathi (Annaram) started pumping water, improving the prospects of kharif 2019 and rabi 2019-20 crops.

He wanted the Collectors to ensure lifting of fertilizer stocks, especially urea, from the monthly supply plans allotted to the districts. He asked MARKFED to place indents with the fertilizer companies and lift the fertilizers to meet the requirement of farmers through its PACS.

It should be ensured that fertilizers are made available with retailers as well as PACS in their districts. Where PACS are inactive or defunct, supply should be ensured through the available dealer network by allotting the stocks, he said.

