Telangana: Prerana 2020 finale on February 7

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council for Higher Educaiton (TSCHE) is organising State level competitions ‘Prerana 2020’ for commerce students at Badruka College of Commerce and Arts, Kachiguda, on Saturday.

The winners will receive cash prizes, certificates and mementos, TSCHE Chairman, Papi Reddy, said in a press release.

The competitions to be held in five different categories including Commerce Questa, Elocution, Essay Writing, Business Quiz and Just-A-Minute, were preceded by competitions in Commerce colleges across the State, which attracted participation from 20,000 B Com students out of which 500 students were selected for university level competitions.

Nearly 150 students from the university level made it to the State-level competitions, scheduled to be held on Saturday. The ‘Prerna 2020’ is being organised by TSCHE in collaboration with Telangana Commerce Association (TCA), which is a professional body of Degree and University Lectures, to foster competitive spirit among students and develop the necessary skill required for employability in corporate sector.

