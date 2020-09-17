Telangana: Principals urged to ensure higher participation of students in online classes

The District Collegiate Education and Development Review Committee (DCEDRC) meeting with Principals of Government Degree Colleges Warangal Rural was held here

Warangal Rural: District Collector M Haritha on Thursday urged principals of the Government Degree Colleges (GDCs) to lay special focus on increasing the enrolment of students in the current academic year 2020-21 besides ensuring a greater participation of students in online classes.

The District Collegiate Education and Development Review Committee (DCEDRC) meeting with Principals of Government Degree Colleges Warangal Rural was held here. Issues including challenges, infrastructure development, achievements, skill development initiatives, minimum requirements, corporate social responsibility, and alumni, parent-teacher association in Government Degree Colleges of Narsampet, Parkal and Wardhannapet were discussed.

Addressing the principals, Haritha assured that the problem of lack of smart phones and Internet connectivity to students would be represented to the government. She also appreciated GDC, Narsampet, for conducting the online Faculty Development Programme (FDP) for 861 participants. She also unveiled posters related to the campaign about enrollment of the students in GDC, Parkal.

Meanwhile, GDC, Narsampet Principal Lt. Dr B. Chandramouli submitted an Action Taken Report (ATR) of the previous DCEDRC meeting and added that faculty of all the colleges were conducting online classes to complete syllabus. “The Government Degree Colleges of Parkal and Wardhannapet are in dire need of permanent buildings and infrastructure,” he mentioned.

It was unanimously resolved to motivate the students to attend online classes in more numbers, and to find out the students without mobiles and gadgets. It is also resolved to find the sources for procuring cell phones to the poor students and to implement quality education and increase the enrolment. Principal, GDC Parkal, Dr D.T. Chary, Principal GDC Wardhannapet Dr M. Samatha, and DRC Coordinator Dr A Srinath participated in the meeting.

