Telangana Prison Dept for extending parole of inmates on lifer

Hyderabad: The Prisons and Correctional Services Department has requested the Home Department to extend the parole of lifers who were released temporarily from various jails in the State in April after the outbreak of Covid-19.

The Prisons Department released more than 100 inmates, both lifers and remand prisoners, from different jails in the State. The inmates were released following directions from the Supreme Court to all States and Union Territories to consider release of a few prisoners to decongest jails and contain the possible spread of Covid-19.

The lifers came out of the prison after Home Department granted parole to them while the remand prisoners were released after getting bail from the court concerned.

Prisoners involved in property offences including dacoities, crime against women and children, terror attacks, bank scams, and others charged with economic and grave offences were not considered for release.

As there is rise in number of Covid-19 cases in the State, the Prisons Department has requested the Home Department to extend the parole of released lifers for some more days. The remand prisoners, who were released from the prisons in April, need not come back as they were released on bail.

They, however, must attend the trial and would be brought back to the prison only after they were convicted in the case in which they were involved.

The list was prepared after receiving instructions from the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and the prisoners were released on bail after securing a personal bond from each of them, an official of the Prisons Department said.

“At a time when the Covid-19 cases were rising across the State, it is not advisable to readmit lifers released on parole. Thus, a requisition to extend parole to lifers was made and the department is hopeful of getting an extension soon,” the officials added.

