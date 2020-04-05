Telangana prison inmates do their bit to limit spread of pandemic

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: Prisoners at District Jail in Nalgonda are doing their bit to fight COVID-19 by stitching cloth face masks which are being distributed to various government agencies in the district.

The initiative was launched recently at the behest of District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil and the demand for these washable and reusable cloth masks surged in no time.

“We launched the initiative a few days ago to tackle the shortage of face masks amid the global health crisis. About five inmates at the tailoring centre in jail are working relentlessly to reach the target of stitching at least 400 masks a day. So far, they have stitched more than 5,000 masks. In case of a spike in orders and emergency, we are engaging women personnel in the department in the making of masks,” says Devla Nayak Lakavath, Superintendent of the District Jail, Nalgonda.

The official also said that the reason behind this initiative is to alleviate the shortage of face masks. The tailoring section of prisoners are also being paid wages for their work which is deposited in their respective accounts maintained with prison authorities.

The District Collector distributed cloth masks produced by inmates to vegetable vendors to avoid infections and prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus disease. “So far, around 1,500 masks have been distributed to vegetable vendors in various markets with 700 masks in Nalgonda town, 400 in Miryalaguda, 300 in Devarakonda and the remaining masks in other mandal headquarters,” said Prashanth Patil.

That being so, in the wake of COVID-19 scare, the officials are also taking thorough precautionary measures in the district. The inmates were told to wash their hands regularly and all the mulaqats at the jail were cancelled for the next few days. Instead, they are being given the facility to be in touch with their family members via prison telephones.

Prisoners lodged in the Central Prisons at Cherlapally and Chanchalguda in Hyderabad have also started producing face masks.

