Telangana Prisons Department best in country: Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: The State Prisons Department stood in the first position in the country and become a role model for other States in introducing various reforms, Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali said here on Friday.

Participating as a chief guest at the induction training for newly selected Prisons Department warders at the State Institute of Correctional Services here, the Minister asked officials to continue to work in the same spirit in future too.

The recruits should utilise the opportunity to learn how to deal with issues such as safety, security and welfare of inmates who should be reformed and reintegrated to society, he added.

Director-General of Prisons and Correctional Services Rajiv Trivedi explained about the importance of discipline and physical fitness of individuals. In all, 180 warders, including 29 women, were selected by the Telangana State-Level Police Recruitment Board and allotted to the Prisons Department.

Of the 180 warders, 153 have reported and the recruits would undergo basic induction training for nine months. They will also undergo field training for three months at various prisons in the State.

Inspector-General of Prisons B Saidaiah and other officials were present.

