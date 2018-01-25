Telangana prisons dept to reward Rs 10,000 for info on corruption in jails

By | TS prisons dept to reward Rs 10,000 for info on corruption | Published: 1:12 am

Hyderabad: Inform about corruption in jails and get a cash reward of Rs 10,000. The Prisons department has enhanced cash reward from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 with immediate effect to those reporting about corruption in jails.

Prisons department Director-General VK Singh said the move aimed at checking corruption in the department was a model which was not implemented anywhere in the country.

The department had earlier given Rs 5,000 cash reward to three persons for informing about bribe demands by a jail officer. “We have taken stern action against all officers and guarding staff against whom allegations of corruption have been leveled,” Singh said.

According to Singh, the biggest achievement of the department in the last three years was to eradicate corruption from all jails in the State.

The department has adopted four stage processes to check this menace.In 2015, the department got large number of complaints but it gradually came down.

“We are also using third party call centre to know from the released prisoners about the actual position in jails mainly relating to corruption,” Singh said.