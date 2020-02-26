Telangana: Produce records of municipality chairman’s election, SEC told

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Justice P Keshav Rao of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to produce the records relating to the election of the Chairman and Vice-chairman of the Bollaram Municipality. V Hanumanth Reddy of the TRS challenged the order of the returning officer in rejecting his complaint against G Sujatha of the TRS. According to the petitioner, the party issued a whip to all elected ward members to be present at a meeting on January 7 and to vote in favour of Vuskebai Chandra Reddy as Chairman and Mr Hanumanth Reddy as Vice Chairman. The petitioner complained that G Sujatha voted against the whip. However, the returning officer rejected his complaint on the ground that the whip was not properly served on the erring party. The petitioner sought direction to suspend Sujatha’s status as a member of Bollaram Municipality.

Petition over missing Persian cat, dogs

Justice Challa Kodandaran of the High Court is hearing a human interest writ petition dealing with missing dogs and cats. The judge appointed Deepak Misra as amicus curaie in the matter. Balavalli, a resident of Gowliguda in the city, complained that a bailiff of the court in purported exercise of execution of a decree moved his belongings, in fact all movables, from his residence in his absence. He complained that at the same time under the obvious instance of the bailiff, a Persian cat and three dogs had gone missing. According to the petitioner, the bailiff acted contrary to court orders and proceeded in a high-handed manner, though there was a stay of the decree he was executing.

Court summons Fisheries Commissioner

A two judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy summoned the Commissioner Fisheries, the District Fisheries officer of Nalgonda and Yadadri Bhongir along with officials of the Fishermen cooperative society to be present in court and purge themselves of allegations of court. A contempt petition was filed by Gandela Srinivas and four others complaining that the High Court order of June, 2019 to sell relevant fish at not less than Rs. 60 per kg was not complied with. The petitioner complained that though two years had passed but the officials failed to sell fish in accordance with court directions in violation of the court’s directions.

Huge power bill: Petition against Discom admitted

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavali of the High Court admitted a writ plea against the Power Distribution Corporation for imposing a bill and warning which attracted disconnection for a sum of Rs. 93,000 against a consumer. The petitioner, Sri Sai Industries, a medium scale industry in Kukatpally, complained that the threat bill did not contain any reason for imposing the fixed charges of Rs. 93,000 and that in the absence of a named liability the action threatening to disconnect power supply was arbitrary and without authority of law. The petitioner’s counsel pointed out that the law did not provide for any such unilateral billing and the action was wholly without legality. The judge directed the petitioner to pay Rs.30,000 under the condition that if it is found that the amount demanded had no legal sanction it could be adjusted towards future bills. The judge made it clear that there shall be no disconnection of power supply once the petitioner makes the said deposit.

