Telangana progressing despite Centre’s discriminatory policies: Akbaruddin

By | Published: 11:26 pm

Hyderabad: Opposition leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Saturday said some political parties were trying to spread their ideology for their survival, and dividing the nation by promoting religious hatred. He wanted all secular forces to join hands to save the Constitution and the country.

Participating in the discussion on Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s address in the Assembly, he pointed out that no food security, unemployment and a slow economy were the biggest threats to the country today, but the BJP-led Central government was least bothered about these issues.

“Both the CAA and NPR are being presented as if only Muslims are opposing them. They are a problem for all Indians, especially the poor, illiterate and homeless. I wonder why the Governor failed to mention it in her speech. We thank Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for vehemently opposing the CAA and NPR in Parliament, taking a decision to pass a resolution in the Assembly and sending a strong message to the Centre and the rest of the nation,” Owaisi said.

He said the Centre failed to implement demonetisation and GST, which in turn destroyed the economy and had a far-reaching impact on the Telangana government’s schemes. “The State government allocated over Rs 2,000 crore for minority welfare in 2019-20, but the funds were not spent because the Centre delayed releasing GST funds. Several other welfare programmes also suffered due to the Centre’s decisions, which affected the State government revenues severely,” he said.

Owaisi felt that AIMIM’s arguments were being portrayed wrongly. He said the party leadership had no problem with the Centre giving citizenship to minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. But, he expressed reservation over the violation of fundamental rights by denying citizenship to a particular community. Owaisi also pointed out the lack of a sunset closure to accord citizenship where no date was fixed for the eligibility of illegal immigrants to apply for citizenship. “Let them have a deadline and ask all illegal immigrants to apply to the Ministry of Home Affairs for scrutiny of these applications and end the issue,” he said.

Owaisi said due to the visionary leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana managed to make progress despite the economic slowdown and score the highest GDP among all States in the country. He requested the Chief Minister to move a resolution on behalf of the State government, seeking national project status for the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme from the Centre. He said due to proactive measures by the State government, farmer suicides were on a downward trend, if not completely stopped.

Highlighting several issues of old city, the AIMIM floor leader requested the State government to supply drinking water from the second phase of the Krishna river water supply. He said the BJP government was meting out step-motherly treatment towards Telangana and also discriminating against the southern States, while showing partiality towards North.

He urged the Chief Minister to take the lead and fight against the discriminatory policies of the BJP government, which are eroding the autonomy of States and denting the federal structure of the nation. He extended complete support to the State government to achieve Bangaru Telangana and offered complete cooperation for upholding the unity and protecting the secular fabric of the State.

