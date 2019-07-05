Telangana projects ignored, says Nama Nageswara Rao

By | Published: 12:19 am 12:24 am

Hyderabad: Nama Nageswara Rao, TRS leader in Lok Sabha said that the irrigation projects of the State received no support from the Union Budget presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Water is the foremost priority of the State. The projects taken up by the State government to quench the thirst of the people across the State were not considered for any help, he added.

Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, TRS MP said following Mission Bhagiratha of Telangana, Centre plans to provide tap water to every household by 2024. Though Mission Bhagiratha was acknowledged as one of the best schemes to address water issue, it did not get any support from the Centre.

Budget disappointed TS : Agriculture Minister

Minister for Agriculture S Niranjan Reddy said on Friday that the Union Budget was a big disappointment for Telangana State. No allocations were made for the tribal university, coach factory, steel plant and new railway line proposed in the State as part of the commitments given in the State Reorganisation Act.

Though the State ranked first on GSDP, the Centre extended no incentives to support its growth. The Centre paid no need to the NITI Aayog recommendation for extending an assistance of Rs 25,000 crore to the State flagship programmes such as Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya. No central assistance extended to the Kalesharam project for which national project status was demanded. No support was extended to Palamuru Ranga Reddy lift scheme either, he said.

