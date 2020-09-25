Telangana: Property disputes lead to killing of man and his grandson

According to reports reaching here, the deceased were Guvvala Papaiah (55) and his grandson Ramakrishna (25)

By | Published: 7:54 pm

Hyderabad: Property disputes led to killing of a 55-yar-old man and his grandson in full public view in Y Shakhapur village of Wanaparthy district on Friday.

According to reports reaching here, the deceased were Guvvala Papaiah (55) and his grandson Ramakrishna (25).

Reports said there was a property dispute among cousins and the village elders sat in a panchayat to amicably settle the issue. As the arguments continued one person Parashuramulu fished out a knife and attacked Papaiah and Ramakrishna, even as the village elders and passersby watched.

Later the villagers nabbed Parashuramulu and gave him a sound thrashing before handing him over to police.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .