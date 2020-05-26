Telangana: Property tax collections in May inches towards Rs 100 cr

By | Published: 11:52 pm

Hyderabad: Property tax collections in May inches towards Rs 100 crore mark due to Early Bird incentive announced by the State government. As on Monday, about Rs 98.5 crore was collected towards payment of property tax for current financial year and also arrears of the previous years. Only 13.29 per cent property owners in all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the State excluding GHMC area, have availed the five per cent discount under the Early Bird Incentive scheme for the current fiscal of 2020-21. The last day for availing the scheme benefits is May 31.

As against an estimated property tax collection of Rs 558.13 crore for the financial year of 2020-21, about 1.72 lakh property owners availed the Early Bird offer and paid Rs 74.18 crore availing five per cent rebate. This accounts for only 13.29 per cent of total property tax payers in the State excluding GHMC area. The officials are expecting payment of at least Rs 10 crore of property tax before May 31.

Another Rs 24.35 crore was earned in terms of arrears of property taxes pertaining to previous years including 2019-20. According to the officials, the property tax demand for the financial year of 2020-21 was 641.89 crore including Rs 505.77 crore for the current fiscal and another Rs 136.11 crore of arrears. Till Monday, all the ULBs collected property tax of Rs 526.35 crore including Rs 88 crore of arrears for the financial year 2019-20. Property owners are yet to pay taxes amounting to Rs 115.53 crore for 2019-20 including Rs 47.82 crore of pending dues from previous years.

The State government extended the Early Bird Incentive to all property owners in all the 141 Urban Local Bodies including GHMC in the State, offering five per cent rebate on payment of property tax for the financial year of 2020-21. Though the earlier deadline was April 30, it has been extended till May 31.

