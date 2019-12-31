Telangana: Proposal for hospital security recruitment

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: The State government proposed to create new posts in the police department for deployment in Government Hospitals across State. The security will be taken care of the Telangana State Special Protection Force. A government order to this effect was issued on Monday. The eight government teaching hospital in the State will get 128 personnel including Inspectors while the Government Hospital at Nizamabad and Mahboobnagar will get 36 policemen. An Inspector rank officer will be incharge of the security at every government teaching hospital.

