Telangana: Proposed Secretariat complex gets new design elevation

By | Published: 12:49 am 1:00 am

Hyderabad: The Chennai-based Oscar and Ponni Architects presented a revised design of the proposed integrated Secretariat complex to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday. As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, the revised front elevation of the building was designed with a majestic look to accommodate six storeys (ground+5 floors) accommodating all the government departments under one roof.

However, the Chief Minister has suggested more changes to the new design to accommodate more facilities especially for VIPs, delegates and dignitaries visiting the State. He reiterated the need to have adequate rooms to accommodate the offices of the Chief Minister, Ministers, Chief Secretary, Secretaries, other top rank officers, Government Advisors and other staff.

A dining hall and a conference hall were suggested in every floor of the six-storey building with all latest equipment including video-conferencing facility. Separate waiting lounges were suggested for VIPs, delegates, dignitaries and other guests. The architects were also asked to make changes to the proposed design keeping in view the number of employees working in the Secretariat, their requirements, visitors and other issues.

Chandrashekhar Rao reiterated that the new integrated Secretariat complex should be constructed to function as the administrative centre of the State. He wanted the new building to be designed to accommodate all amenities, with the exteriors being attractive and stately, while the interiors should have all the facilities.

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar, Government Chief Adviser Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretaries Sunil Sharma, Ramakrishna, Rajat Kumar, Narsing Rao and other officials were present.

