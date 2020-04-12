Telangana proving its worth as bulk drug capital

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: As the going gets tough for the country in the time of COVID-19, Telangana, one of the youngest States in India, is shouldering a major and crucial responsibility – ensuring adequate drugs to fight the pandemic.

Telangana, known as the ‘bulk drug capital of India’ accounts for 40 per cent of the total bulk drug production in the country and this is the time that the State is proving its worth in the sector. “We are leaving no stone unturned to improve supply of medicines to other States,” Telangana Drugs Control Administration Director Preeti Meena said.

“Telangana is the bulk drug capital of India as it accounts for 40 per cent of the total Indian bulk drug production. During the lockdown, most companies here have successfully supplied azithromycin and other anti-viral drugs used for treating COVID-19 patients in sufficient quantity without any hindrance,” Meena said, adding that the DCA was facilitating the bulk drug industries to conduct smooth production to meet the increasing requirements.

Those, who were associated with pharma companies like packers and druggists can take assistance from Drug Control Inspectors concerned for issuing valid passes for distribution of medicines and devices in a hassle-free manner in the wake of the lockdown, she said.

Meena said a request was also made to manufacturers to take necessary precautionary measures on the company premises for safety of the staff. As many as 477 companies dealing with drugs, cosmetics and medical devices operate in the State.

Most of these companies are in Ranga Reddy, Medchal−Malkajgiri and Sangareddy among other districts.“We are giving permission letters to manufacturers to resume work at the units to start production,” said Ranga Reddy District Industries Centre General Manager J Rajasekhar Reddy.

Skilled manpower

Manufacturers, however, were a worried lot about the availability of skilled manpower. “As most workers have already gone to their native places, we have to adjust with the staff staying near the company and resume work,” said Koteswara Rao of the Organisation of Pharmaceuticals Manufacturers.

This situation is also being sorted out with the State government clearing such hurdles in the way of production of drugs essential for patients by coordinating with various wings, especially Police, the DCA and Revenue departments.

The action from the State government comes in the wake of an advisory issued by the Union Home Ministry (MHA) asking State governments to devise a strategy to bring back production by the pharma and medical devices industries to the pre-lockdown level.

