Telangana: Provisional list of constables released

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: Provisional selections to all the posts of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (PC) and equivalent were completed, and details of the selections for various posts are available on www.tslprb.in.

Out of the 17,156 notified vacancies, 13,373 men and 2652 women were provisionally selected. Further, candidates are informed that provisional selection is subject to the result of the character and antecedents verification, medical examination and the outcome of any court cases pending on the relevant issues.