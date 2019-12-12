TSPSC to fill 324 FBO posts

By | Published: 10:09 pm 10:51 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Thursday said it will fill 324 posts of Forest Beat Officers (FBOs) from the existing list of meritorious candidates.

The Commission had completed the process of selecting candidates to fill 1,282 posts of FBOs for the State Forest Department. However, out of 1282 candidates selected, 174 candidates did not join and 150 selected candidates submitted their relinquishment at the time of verification of certificates to the District Forest Officers.

The leftover 324 vacancies will now be filled-up with next list of meritorious candidates and the list of candidates who will be called for further process of certification verification and interviews will be released shortly, according to a press release.

The TSPSC said the State Forest department had submitted a report indicating a requirement of 1,313 FBO posts needed to be filled across Telangana. Based on this report, 1282 candidates were selected after due process and allotted to the Forest department while the remaining 31 posts remained unfilled.

