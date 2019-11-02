Telangana: Public hails ACB for crackdown on corrupt officials

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: A relentless crackdown on corruption at various levels is finally bringing accolades for the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), with the public encouraging it to keep the fight on.

“The Village Revenue Officer, P Linga Swamy, was corrupt, cruel, inhuman and useless fellow. Great job by ACB.” “Like Linga Swamy, please punish other corrupt officers also.” Appreciation messages like these are flooding the inboxes of ACB apart from citizens making their appreciation known via Facebook and WhatsApp, especially after the arrest of Linga Swamy in Peddapalli mandal in a graft case four days ago.

A netizen, Kumar Ardha, said he posted about the “corrupt VRO’s illegal and inhuman activities” a few days ago on Facebook, and said he was happy that another person too came forward to lodge a complaint and get the official arrested.

Most of the messages are asking ACB to ensure stringent punishment for tainted officials. From the messages, it is evident that people were waiting for the VRO to be caught, an ACB official said. He said Linga Swamy was caught when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 8,000 from a complainant, Siddam Tirupati of Godavarikhani. He took the bribe for completing the mutation of Tirupati’s land and to hand over the pattadar passbook. Fed up with the VRO’s attitude, Tirupati lodged a complaint with ACB, which investigated the case and arrested him, the official said.

ACB (Warangal Zone) Additional Superintendent of Police M Ravinder Reddy said four government officials were caught after laying a trap for demanding and accepting a bribe in the district this year. Apart from the VRO’s case, the manner in which ACB busted the scam in the Insurance Medical Services (IMS) department, too brought laurels for the agency, especially from employees of IMS.

When ACB officials were collecting information about arrested IMS director Ch. Devika Rani, joint director K Padma and others, the employees informed them that associates of the two accused used to threaten them with transfers if they refused to sign the papers related to purchase of medicines and kits for dispensaries at exorbitant rates.

Lodge complaints here

Toll-free number: 1064

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ACBTelangana

WhatsApp: 9440446106

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .