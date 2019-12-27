Telangana: Public Healthcare 2019, a year well done

By | Published: 12:11 am 10:40 pm

Hyderabad: The year 2019 had the public healthcare institutions in Hyderabad and districts of Telangana witnessing several new initiatives and also quite a few challenges.

While the year saw the formal launch of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bibinagar in August in a low-key affair and two more government medical colleges, it also tested the preparedness of public healthcare institutions in handling the rise in seasonal diseases such as viral fevers, dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

Shot in the arm for medical education

For medical education, not only in Telangana but also across India, the year has been significant one with the advent of National Medical Commission (NMC) and replacement of Medical Council of India (MCI) with Board of Governors comprising experts from the sector.

Concerted efforts to add more medical seats brought positive results this year as the State received permission to start two new medical colleges in Suryapet and Nalgonda, taking the number of government medical seats to 1,550. Before the statehood, Telangana had five medical colleges with 700 MBBS seats and by 2019, the number of colleges went up to 11 with 1,550 seats.

The year also saw the introduction of ‘Competency-Based Undergraduate Curriculum’, a new MBBS syllabus in all medical colleges. For the first time, MBBS students now had dedicated topics on ethics, compassion, attitude and communication.

Clinical services

Healthcare services at primary and community health centres, area, district and tertiary hospitals, and maternal healthcare facilities were tested in 2019. The ever-increasing cost of treatment at private facilities fuelled influx of lower-middle-class and below-poverty-line families to government hospitals and the middle-class to NIMS.

As a result, government facilities were under a lot of pressure to deliver quality services all through the year. As a result, there has been a perennial shortage of beds at secondary and tertiary care hospitals, including NIMS. Thanks to direct financial benefits and KCR Kits, this year, government maternity care facilities saw more pregnant women than that of private hospitals.

Seasonal ailments

Viral fevers, dengue, malaria and chikungunya tested the public healthcare machinery in Hyderabad and even in the districts during the monsoon. Between June and October, viral fevers and dengue gripped the State capital. As a result, both private and public healthcare institutions throughout the State received a large influx of patients.

Centre’s financial assistance

The developmental plans, in terms of adding more medical colleges, increasing number of beds, recruiting more doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers, and improving overall infrastructure in the State, needs a lot of funding. In 2019, the State health authorities managed to get funding worth Rs 214 crore from the Centre to upgrade area hospitals in districts.

