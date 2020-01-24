Telangana: Public safety clubs in educational institutions to be set up

By | Published: 10:09 pm

Hyderabad: In order to achieve the objective of safety to the women, Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy has proposed formation of public safety clubs in all educational institutions across the State.

In the proposed safety clubs, women and child safety, traffic and road safety, and general safety will be three different components which police will work with the help of education, women and child development, and municipal administration departments.

Women Safety Wing, headed by IG Swati Lakra, decided to take forward the idea by introducing the volunteering programme in five colleges in the city on a pilot basis. A meeting attended by NGOs — Save the Children and Lead Life along with the principals of five selected colleges — Badruka College of Commerce And Arts, Arora Degree and PG College, Jagruti Degree and PG College, Sreyas Institute of Engineering & Technology and Indira Priyadarshini Government Degree College for Women– was held on Friday.

It was decided to implement as two-year-long volunteering programme which will ensure an establishment of well-informed safety club in each college to create awareness on various safety issues within the colleges as well as in their neighbourhood.

Safety club members will be the facilitator who bridges the gap between the youngsters who are in need of support and the existing response mechanisms (police, legal aid, public health and others) for addressing girls’ safety issues.

Swati Lakra said, “Youngsters have the right to feel safe and protected when they are in a public space, and if this right is violated, they should be able to have confidence that law enforcement authorities will take them seriously and properly investigate their claims.”

Vikas Gora, Deputy Director-South India, Save the Children, said, “Women and girls must be at the heart of policies that guide urban development. The processes should not be prescriptive, and hence it is important that from policies to its execution, it has participation of girls and women. The volunteering programme is designed to encourage youth participation and decision making for their own safety.”

It is seen as a step to spread ‘Safety as a Culture” across the communities in the State. The programme is proposed to be inaugurated on February 6.

