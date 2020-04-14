Telangana puts best foot forward to fight the worst

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: Is Telangana prepared and well-equipped in terms of medical facilities to meet challenges that coronavirus may throw? Well, the State government has put its best foot forward in not only ramping up existing facilities but is also building up inventories for the worst case scenario.

There are a dozen government hospitals with isolation wards, three of them in Hyderabad, and another 23 private hospitals that have been roped in to treat Covid-19 patients across the State. A total of 15,000 beds including about 1,500 in intensive care units have been exclusively marked for corona cases. Recently, in a remarkable exercise, the State government converted the Gachibowli Stadium into a massive healthcare facility with 1,500 beds.

Besides, there are 127 quarantine centres across the State to house persons with symptoms of coronavirus. Most of these quarantine centres are in emptied social welfare residential schools and hostels, colleges and some government buildings.

When it comes to coronavirus testing centres, at present the State has 16 including five government laboratories, one ICMR-approved lab in CCMB and 10 private diagnostic centres, and all these are located in Hyderabad. Some district government hospitals have their own testing labs but they have to be finally reconfirmed at one of the Hyderabad-based laboratories.

Building up inventory

Much has been said about the perceived lack of healthcare requirements in Telangana, particularly ventilators for patients and personal protective equipment (PPEs) for doctors, nurses and paramedics besides the patients themselves. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has, on several occasions, said that given the present rate of positive cases, the State was prepared to meet any eventuality, besides prepping for future requirements.

The factual position is that the State at present has about 1,020 ventilators and has placed orders for another 500. The Medical and Health Department has made it clear that it could easily sustain a daily supply of 1,500 PPEs while the present demand is for 1,000 PPEs. The department is also building up its inventory on all fronts having placed orders for 5 lakh N95 masks, 4 lakh PPEs, 5 lakh viral transmission kits and 4 lakh corona testing units.

On the manpower front, the State government has drawn up a pool of 11,000 medical professionals which also includes retired doctors and post graduate medical students.

Dawakhanas for the poor

The 124 Basti Dawakhanas operating in the GHMC limits covering Hyderabad, Medchal and Ranga Reddy districts has been of immense help to the poor, particularly when the State is under lockdown, and medical facilities for other ailments are not easy to get.

To ensure that people do not face problems in getting essential commodities during the lockdown, the Marketing Department has been operating 220 mobile vegetable markets in the city and scores in the districts to make vegetables available to the people at reasonable rates.

Looking at the future needs of the State, Chandrashekhar Rao, during the Chief Ministers’ video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sought various concessions and relaxations from the Centre for fiscal and monetary management. He sought increase in FRBM limits from the present 3 per cent of fiscal deficit to 5 per cent, deferred payment of loans (both principal and interest) and more importantly, putting into effect Quantative Easing that should be at least 5 per cent of the nation’s GDP to counter the impending recession.

The State, long before coronavirus had surfaced, had initiated the process of bringing about awareness among the people on the importance of hygiene and clean surroundings through the sustained ‘Palle Pragathi’ and ‘Pattana Pragathi’ programmes. This proved to be a blessing in disguise, both for the rural and semi-urban population in the State, when the deadly virus made its appearance.

Massive exercise

The State, which seemed to have the virus under control at one point of time, saw a setback when people who attended the Nizamudding Markaz in New Delhi started returning and tested positive for Covid-19 by dozens. The sudden rise in the corona positive graph started with the detection of 10 Indonesian preachers in Karimnagar who subsequently tested positive. What followed was a virtual wave of positive cases when Markaz returnees started testing positive for the virus. The State government swung into action immediately, launching a massive exercise to track and trace the returnees, their primary and secondary contacts, and shift them to designated hospitals or quarantine centres depending on their health conditions.

Farm sector makes rapid strides

On the agriculture front where the State has made rapid strides, the government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that it procures paddy to the last grain at MSP during the ongoing yasangi. The State is expecting a bumper crop of 1.03 crore metric tonnes this season, and these will be lifted from the villages itself through a scientific coupon system. Following the lockdown, the State government is making all arrangements for mechanised harvesting of the paddy crops by ensuring availability of adequate number of harvesters.

Telangana leads by example

The TRS government, known for its several welfare measures, has taken the lead when it comes to helping the needy in the State as well as taking care of the 8 lakh-odd stranded migrant workers from different States. Terming the migrant workers, who were particularly distressed after the lockdown announcement, as partners in the State’s development, Chandrashekhar Rao ensured that they are put up in decent accommodation (mostly in schools), besides providing each one of them 12 kg of free rice and Rs 500 for other essentials.

To help the poor in the State who lost their livelihood, albeit temporarily, on account of the lockdown, the State Civil Supplies Corporation took up the task of distributing 12 kg of free rice per unit of white card holders in the State. Close to 90 per cent of the 76 lakh white card holders have already received the rice under the scheme through 17,000 fair price shops. The government has also initiated the process of disbursing the one-time payment of Rs 1,500 for the white card holders as promised by Chandrashekhar Rao.

The ‘Annapurna’ canteens in Hyderabad which were providing meals at Rs 5 to the needy, are now handing out free meals. In all, 175 Annapurna canteens in Hyderabad are dishing out 45,000 meals for lunch and another 25,000 meals for dinner, all for free, in Association with the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Trust. Similar canteens are being run in Warangal where free meals are provided to the needy.

Containment zones under strict vigil

The State government has so far identified 243 places – 123 in the capital city and the remaining in districts – as containment zones based on the number of positive cases reported from these areas. Strict vigilance is being maintained with law enforcement authorities not allowing people to come out of these areas besides preventing entry of outsiders into the containment zones.

On the lockdown enforcement front, the State police have been putting in all efforts to limit traffic movement to the minimum, but people’s acceptance of guidelines and acknowledgment of the grave situation is critical to the clampdown implementation. The fact that close to 6 lakh cases have been booked during the lockdown period so far in the two commissionerates of Hyderabad and Cyberabad, and seizure of an average 1,000 vehicles daily, speak volumes of the callousness of the public towards following the guidelines.

