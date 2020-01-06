Telangana: Quota for civic chief posts, mayors finalised

By | Published: 1:10 am 1:15 am

Hyderabad: With the notification for municipal polls scheduled to be released on January 7, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department finalised reservations for the posts of chairpersons of 123 municipalities and mayors of 13 municipal corporations in the State. Elections will be held to 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations on January 22.

Among municipal chairpersons’ posts in 123 municipalities, the officials reserved four seats for STs, 17 for SCs, 40 for BCs and 62 were allocated for the general category.

Announcing the reservations at her office here on Sunday, Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) T K Sridevi said of the total 13 municipal corporations, seven mayors posts have been allocated for general category, four for BCs and one each for SCs and STs. Though the population of SCs and STs was less, a minimum of one seat each was reserved as per norms.

Quota not more than 50%

“We ensured that the reservation quota limit does not exceed 50 per cent of total posts available. The reservations were finalised based on 2011 Census data in proportion to the population of each category. About 50 per cent seats have been reserved for women in all categories which were selected through a lottery system,” Sridevi explained. The reservations will be applicable to all Urban Local Bodies for two successive terms.

While there are a total of 128 municipalities and 13 corporations in the State, reservations were announced for 123 municipalities and 13 corporations. Elections are scheduled to be held in 120 municipalities and 10 corporations. Elections for the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) are not being held since their terms are yet to end. Though reservations were finalised for all mayors posts, elections will not be held for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation and Khammam Municipal Corporation.

Of a total of 13 municipal corporations, about 31 per cent seats were reserved for BCs with a population of 31 per cent, followed by eight per cent seats for SCs with a population of 3.6 per cent and eight per cent seats for STs with a population of 1.9 per cent. In 123 municipalities, BCs who have a population of 32.5 per cent were allocated 33 per cent seats. With a 13 per cent population, SCs were allocated 14 per cent seats and STs were allocated 3.2 per cent seats against 3.3 per cent population.

GHMC Mayor post for women

For the first time in its history, the Mayor’s post in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been reserved for women. The Municipal Administration department which announced reservations for various Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) on Sunday, reserved the GHMC Mayor’s post for women which will be in force for two successive terms, including ensuing elections to be held next year. Effectively, GHMC will be led by women Mayors for the next 10 years. Though women adorned the Mayor’s chair earlier, it was based on the then political scenario but not mandated under law.

