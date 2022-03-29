Telangana: Quota for SCs in medical shops

Hyderabad: After initiating the process to allot 16 percent of contracts related to sanitation, security and diet at government hospitals to entrepreneurs from the SC community, the State government is in the process of devising a mechanism to introduce a similar initiative for medical shops that are located within the campus of all government hospitals.

On Tuesday, State Health Minister T Harish Rao, after drawing lots for selecting government hospitals in Telangana that will be specifically reserved for SC entrepreneurs, said that the State government was seriously considering to implement a similar mechanism for all medical shops in government hospitals.

Hike in per bed allocation

“We will come up with a mechanism to implement the scheme for medical shops also. To improve sanitation, diet and security, the State government recently hiked per bed allocation from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500 per month at an additional expenditure of Rs 325 crore. We have also hiked diet charges for each hospital bed in government hospitals. I urge young entrepreneurs from Dalit community to come forward and make use of this golden opportunity,” said the Health Minister.

To provide better opportunities for entrepreneurs from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, the State government earlier had decided to provide reservations for agencies belonging to persons from SC community in contracts that are related to providing diet and implementing Integrated Hospital Facility Management Services (IHFMS), which includes security, sanitation and diet of patients at government hospitals in Telangana.

As part of these efforts, hospitals will be divided into two categories with Category A hospitals with bed strength of less than 100 while category B hospitals will have bed strength of more than 100 beds. There are 122 government hospitals with bed strength of less than 100 beds out of which 20 hospitals, which is 16 percent, will be allocated to agencies owned by SC persons. There are a total of 53 government hospitals with bed strength between 100 and 500 beds out of which 8 hospitals (16 percent) will be set-aside for agencies that are managed by SC candidates.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .