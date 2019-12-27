Telangana: RailTel installs surveillance system with facial recognition facility at Dharmabad station

By | Published: 3:09 pm 3:19 pm

Hyderabad: A most advanced video surveillance system, with facial recognition system and video analytics, was inaugurated at the Dharmabad railway station by the South Central Railway general manager Gajanan Mallya here on Friday. Similar systems have already been installed at Begumpet and Lingampally stations in Telangana and Jalna of Maharasthra falling in the jurisdiction of the SCR.

According to a press release issued by the RailTel Corporation, the Video Surveillance System (VSS) was set up using the Nirbhaya funds to ensure better safety for women passengers and railway property. The VSS ocmprising ten full HD cameras are inked to the central control room of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) which will be monitored round the clock.

Each camera at the station will consume around 1 TB of data per month and the recording of the video feeds fro CCTV cameras will be stored for 30 days for playback, post event analysis and for investigation purposes. Important videos can be stored longer periods. The video surveillance system is expected to ensure better safety for passengers and railway property, the railway spokesperson said.

RailTel Corporation, one of the largest neutral telecom services providers in the country, was entrusted with the task of providing IP based VSS with video analytis and facial recognition system at all the railway stations, premium and EMU coaches. According to RailTel Chairman and MD Puneet Chawla, the work of providing VSS at railway station had begun and in the first phase 204 stations are to be covered and so far 40 stations have already been installed with the VSS systems. The RailTel is tasked with the job of providing IP based VSS at all railway stations, premium and EMU coaches.

The feed from the IP-based VSS is displayed on multiple screens at the Railway Protection Force (RPF) control room for monitoring. Soon all the CCTV cameras provided in this railway station premises will be networked on optical fiber cable and the feed will be brought to a centralised CCTV control room, the press release added. The VSS system installed at the Dharmabad station comprises 10 Full HD Cameras.

Speaking after inaugurating the system, SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya said the VSS would be helpful in ensuring better security of passengers, especially women and children. This facility will be extended to other stations very soon, he added.

RailTel Corporation is one of the largest neutral telecom services providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network covering urban and rural areas, with a focus on areas co-terminus with existing railway lines. Along with a network of 52000+ RKM of optic fibre, RailTel has two Tier III certified data centres. Along with providing nationwide Broadband Telecom & Multimedia Network, RailTel is also engaged in modernization of train operations and administration of network systems for Indian Railways.

RailTel has been selected for implementation of various mission-mode Government of India projects in the telecom field. RailTel offers a bundle of services like, MPLS-VPN, Telepresence, Leased line, Tower Co-location, Data Centre services etc. RailTel has been engaged in transforming railway stations into digital hub by providing public Wi-Fi at major railway stations. Currently over 5,500+ stations are live with RailTel’s RailWire Wi-Fi.

