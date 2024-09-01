Telangana rains: 40 passengers spend the night in stranded bus in Warangal

Mahabubabad-bound TGSRTC bus gets stuck in flood waters; District Collector rescues passengers using a tractor

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 September 2024, 01:45 PM

File Photo

Warangal: Around 40 passengers of a Mahabubabad-bound TGSRTC bus had to spend the entire night in the bus after it got stuck in flood waters in the suburbs of Venkatapuram in Nekkonda mandal of the district on Saturday night.

The incident took place when the bus was heading to Mahabubabad from Vemulawada on Saturday night. It got trapped in the flood water of the Topanapalli pond, which overflowed onto the road.

The passengers informed their friends and relatives about the incident, who, in turn, informed the district officials.

The District Collector reached the village after learning about the incident and rescued the passengers with the help of a tractor. He took them to the village government school.

The Collector said the passengers would be taken to their destinations once the rain subsides.