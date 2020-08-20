Telangana Rains: Ghanpur anicut in Medak starts overflowing

By | Published: 12:31 pm

Medak: Ghanpur anicut, constructed across river Manjeera at Sri Vana Durga Bhavani Temple in Edupayala in Medak district, has started overflowing since Thursday morning. Though the river Manjeera has been getting negligible inflows upstream Singur project, it has started receiving local inflows as Manjeera’s catchment area in Sanagreddy and Medak districts have been receiving continuous rains over a period a week.

The project, construtced a century ago during Nizam rule, is having 0.46 TMCft storage capacity. Under left and right bank canals, the project is having 30,000 acres of ayacut.

Following the directions of District Irrigation Officer, Yesaiah, the authorities at the project have released water to left and right bank canals on Wednesday and some minor irrigation tanks under both the canals were also being filled to put the excess water to optimum utilisation. Since the project has started overflowing, several check dams constructed downstream the project in Medak district is expected to get filled which will have multiple impacts. The irrigation authorities are expecting that the inflows to the project will further swell by evening.

Telangana government has named the project after Vana Durga, the presiding deity of Edupayala Temple. The water is seen flowing very close to the temple since the temple is located in the middile of the river here.

