Telangana: Rains subside, reservoirs still receive good inflows

By | Published: 12:05 am 11:29 pm

Hyderabad: All project reservoirs are still receiving heavy inflows even though intensity of rains has subsided in the State. The Water Resources Department has been discharging huge amounts of flood water downstream to accommodate more water arriving from upper regions and also to generate hydro electrical power reducing dependency on thermal production.

On Tuesday, over 4,05,600 cusecs of water has been released from Lakshmi (Medigadda) barrage of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) as flood waters from Pranahitha catchment area continued to arrive at the barrage. The inflow was 3,85,500 cusecs. The water level in Lakshmi barrage was 95.10 meters against 100 meters and quantum of water available is 4.726 tmc out of 16.17 tmc. In all 65 gates have been lifted and the water has been discharged downstream.

On other projects on Godavari and its tributaries such as Singur and Nizamsagar the situation has brightened with water levels improving much to the joy of the farmers of the ayacut area. At Singur the water levels are 1,683.73 foot against a Full Reservoir level (FRL) of 1,717.93 feet. Inflow is 442 cusecs and discharges are 115 cusecs. At Nizamsagar the water level is 1,379 feet against an FRL of 1,405. Water level at Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) is 1,080 feet against an FRL of 1,091.

Mid Manair Dam (MMD) is receiving 10,684 cusecs and outflow is 800 cusecs. Water level in MMD is 1,035 feet against FRL of 1,043 feet. In Lower Manair Dam (LMD) which has a water level of 913 cusecs against an FRL of 920 feet, over 18,825 cusecs of water is reaching into the reservoir. Kaddam reservoir is receiving 10,256 cusecs and discharging 282 cusecs. Sripada Yellampalli is receiving massive inflow of 59,243 cusecs and discharging 26,597 cusecs. Water level in Yellampalli is 484 foot against 485 foot FRL.

On the other hand the inflows of flood water into projects under the Krishna basin continued even on Tuesday with Almatti discharging 2,51,922 cusecs and Narayanpur discharging 2,72,217 cusecs. With so much of flood water being released into the system the Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) is receiving 3,36,500 cusecs and is discharging 3,34,903 cusecs on Tuesday evening. Water has been released downstream by lifting 39 gates. Water level in PJP is 318 feet against FRL of 318.516 feet.

Srisailam is receiving 2,54,528 cusecs and is discharging 64,268 cusecs. Inflow into Nagarjuna Sagar is 39,212 cusecs and outflow is 4,373 cusecs. In Tungabhadra project which also covers Krishna river basin in Telangana the water level almost reached FRL with 1,632 feet against 1,633 feet. Inflows are 39,490 cusecs and outflow is 49.671 cusecs.

The overall Hydro electrical power generation from hydro electrical projects in Telangana was 26.775 million units (MU) on Monday. Thermal power units added 34.486 million units taking the total to 61.261 MU. TS Genco authorities say that the additional generation from its hydro power units has greatly reduced pressure on Thermal power generating units.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .