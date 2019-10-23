Telangana: Rajiv Trivedi given charge of Prisons Dept

By | Published: 9:46 am

Hyderabad: The State government relieved senior IPS officer Sandeep Shandilya from the additional charge of DG Prisons and Correctional Services.

Shandilya is presently Additional DG, Railways and Road Safety.

Principal Secretary (Home) Rajiv Trivedi was given the additional charge with immediate effect. The orders were issued on Tuesday.

