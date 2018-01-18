Telangana rams steal the show in Andhra Pradesh

By | Published: 1:04 am

Hyderabad: After roosters, it is the turn of rams from Telangana to catch the fancy of people in Andhra Pradesh. While roosters bred and trained in Telangana dominated cockfights organised during Sankranti in the neighbouring State, rams too were engaged in bitter battles, and in the process, winning hearts in Vijayawada.

For the first time, more than a dozen dairy farm businessmen from the city visited Edupugallu on Bandar Road on the suburbs of Vijayawada along with their rams to take part in contests organised in connection with Sankranti from January 14 to 16. The owners of the large-horned male sheep from Barkas, Chaderghat, West Marredpally and Kowkur among other areas had gone to Vijayawada in swanky SUVs along with the rams in separate vehicles on Saturday night.

Organisers made necessary arrangements, including accommodation for owners. While cockfights were organised till evening, the rams were at each other’s throats at night under floodlights. The rams from the city had rivals from Vijayawada and surroundings areas apart from Dharwad in Karnataka as well. It was a ram from Dharwad that won the first prize of Rs1 lakh while those from Hyderabad bagged the second and third spots, carrying cash prizes of Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively.

Sekhar, one of the organisers, said they had organised fighting in the form of a tournament inviting ram owners from Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Karnataka. To avoid confusion in identifying the ram that won the contest, owners paint large horn of rams with different colours before sending them for the fight. “We got the idea of conducting the tournament after watching similar contests in Karnataka and Maharashtra. We are planning to organise the same competition during Sankranti every year,” he said.

Though organisers denied that there was no betting in ram fighting in the wake of court orders, most participants, who came to Edupugallu, allegedly indulged in betting ranging from Rs 50,000 to more than Rs 1 lakh. Ram owners said it was a different experience for them to take part in the tournament. “The hospitality extended by organisers was good and we are planning to participate in the same contest next year,” a ram owner from the city said on condition of anonymity.