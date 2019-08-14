Telangana to rank colleges affiliated to OU

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: Institutional ranking similar to the National Institutional Ranking Framework would be taken up by the State government for all colleges affiliated to OU, said Osmania University (OU) in-charge Vice-Chancellor Arvind Kumar.

The system will be named ‘State Institutions Ranking Framework’ and it will rank institutions by judging performance on different criteria including academics, placements, quality of publications, student to teacher ratio, campus maintenance, etc, he said.

Addressing the first year students of 38th batch of Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) here on Wednesday, Kumar who is also Principal Secretary to Municipal Administration and Urban Development, said institutional rankings system was aimed at encouraging a healthy competition among colleges and help further increase standards.

Kumar said a formal system of internship to help students attain industrial exposure will soon be introduced by the State government.

“A formal system of internship where we have an arrangement with companies from Pharma, Information Technology and other sectors who offer internship programme is also being worked out. Such arrangement can help students gain better exposure to the industry,” he said, adding that a few courses that are industry specific with multiple chances of employability were being contemplated.

Sultan ul Uloom Education Society secretary Zafar Javeed urged students to become specialists in their disciplines.

The MJCET college journal titled ‘Adsophos’ was released and students performed an anti-ragging skit to create awareness about ragging, on the occasion.

