Telangana ranks second in India in implementing CCTNS

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: Telangana has secured second rank in implementing Crime and Criminal Tracking Network Systems (CCTNS) by registering 96.4 compliance score while Karnataka with a compliance score of 98.6 has emerged on top of other Indian States, according to Status of Policing in India Report-2019 on police adequacy and working conditions prepared by the Common Cause and Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS).

The CCTNS project known as the Common Integrated Police Application (CIPA) was introduced in 2004 with an aim to digitise instances of crime and criminal records at the police station level. It later resulted in conceptualisation of a system, which would entail linkages between police stations across the country for aiding investigations and providing citizen-centric services.

According to the report, the variables that were taken into consideration to ascertain CCTNS compliance till December 2018 were based on the idea of adequacy and were sourced from National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) provided data on Pragati dashboard.

Starting from January 2017, the Pragati dashboard provides a monthly data on the compliance of CCTNS infrastructure. Till December 2018, the compliance score for the States’ average was 78.3 per cent. This was calculated on the basis of selected variables from Pragati dashboard which were focused on the adequacy of CCTNS infrastructure.

Karnataka, Telangana and Delhi have the highest level of compliance, with scores above 90 per cent. For other States, the score ranges between 60 and 90 per cent. However, the poorest performing States under this parameter were Nagaland and Bihar. Nagaland has a compliance score of almost 40 per cent, while Bihar has a much lower score of just about eight per cent. A deeper dive into CCTNS program brings to surface certain inconsistencies.

The data shows that only two thirds of the police reported having access to fully functional computers and seventeen per cent personnel said functional CCTNS software is never available at their police station.

However, the data released by the Ministry of Home Affairs in January 2019, stated that 14,724 police stations out of 15,705 police stations (approximately 94 per cent) have been able to enter the First Information Report (FIR) on CCTNS software. This suggests a contradiction between the reported official data and the actual situation on the ground, the report said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .