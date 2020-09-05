Telangana ranks third in EoDB 2019 rankings

State loses 2nd berth by a whisker to UP despite both States implementing 184 of 187 reforms

Hyderabad: Telangana has been ranked third in the nation-wide Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) rankings for the year 2019, after Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal released the State Business Reform Action Plan Ranking for 2019 in Delhi on Saturday, in the presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Hardeep Singh Puri.

The EoDB rankings were based on the points gained by each State in implementation of about 17 categories and feedback obtained on their implementation. Of total 187 reforms under 17 categories, Telangana implemented 184 reforms. The State lost second position by a whisker to Uttar Pradesh despite both the States implementing 184 of 187 reforms specified by the Centre. Officials said the State lost the point due to difference in the feedback percentage for implementing the reforms when compared to Uttar Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh is the only State to have implemented all 187 reforms.

In Telangana State, the reforms were implemented under the 17 categories including Labour Regulation-Enablers, Access to Information and Transparency Enablers, Commercial Dispute Resolution Enablers, Land administration and Transfer of Land and Property, Land Availability and Allotment, Inspection Enablers, Construction Permit Enablers, Single Window System, Environmental Registration Enablers, Obtaining Electricity Connection, Paying Taxes, Sector Specific and others.

The State could not implement the reforms – Ensure at least 90 per cent of the vacancies in specialised Commercial courts been filled up; Design and implement a system that allows publishing of e-cause lists for commercial disputes in Commercial courts under the Commercial Dispute Resolution Enablers. Further, it declared that the reform pertaining to ‘State Excise: Design and implement a system for registration/re-registration that allows online application submission, payment of fee, tracking and monitoring without the need for a physical touch point for document submission and verification and mandate that all applications are submitted online, should be treated as ‘Not Applicable’.

