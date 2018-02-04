Telangana at top on irrigation, welfare

By | Published: 11:34 pm 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: Where there is a will, there is a way. And Telangana, a toddler State at that, has shown that given political will, intent can be translated into reality. The State, which set a scorching pace for development and people’s welfare from the word go, is at the pole position in the country when it comes to spending on irrigation, a critical component of agricultural infrastructure, and on welfare of socially-backward and marginalized communities. The cherry on the icing is that Telangana’s outstanding liabilities stood at just 17 per cent of the GSDP in 2016-17, among the lowest in the country.

These positive aspects of the State’s economy, brought out in a comparative study of States’ budgetary allocation by New Delhi-based Institute for Policy Research Studies (PRS), speak volumes of the rapid march Telangana made within a short period of three-and-half years, and more importantly, nails the opposition lies that the State’s fundamentals are shaky.

Also read Etela Rajender seeks financial aid for Telangana

PRS is a non-profit research organization which carries out legislative and budget research in a bid to simplify the complex documents for better appreciation and understanding for the general public.

Focus on irrigation

The TRS government, which has consistently been reiterating that the key to ‘Bangaru Telangana’ lay in harnessing river waters, has been setting aside huge funds for irrigation projects. According to the PRS analysis, the budgetary allocation for irrigation in Telangana had gone up several notches from 13.2 per cent in 2014-15 (the first budget of the new State) to 17.6 of its total expenditure in 2017-18, the highest by any State in the country. Neighbouring Andhra Pradesh is a distant second allocating 8.9 per cent of its total expenditure in 2017-18, followed by Odisha with 8.6 per cent. The average spend on irrigation by the 19 States included in the comparative study works out to just 5 per cent.

The TS government, buoyed by the spate of Central clearances given to major irrigation projects, including the ambitious Kaleshwaram, Kalwakurthy and Sitharama, has fast-tracked works on these schemes, and the budgetary allocation only reflects its determination to achieve time-bound goals.

When it comes to allocations for the welfare of weaker and marginalized sections of society, Telangana is on top accounting for 9.7 per cent of its total expendirure in the 2017-18 budget, up from 5.6 in 2014-15. This has been one of the major focus areas of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who constantly reminds everyone that the SCs, ST, BCs and Minorities account for 90 per cent of the State’s population.

Low outstanding liabilities

Andhra Pradesh with 7.9 per cent and Karnataka with 6.8 per cent are in second and third position in welfare spends. The high percentage figure is on account of the various welfare schemes launched by the State government, including the Aasara pension scheme (a bouqet of financial aid covering several sections), sheep distribution scheme, Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak, to name a few.

A key finding of the PRS study is that TS also enjoys a low outstanding liabilities ratio compared with the GSDP. The State’s outstanding liabilities account for a healthy 17 per cent of its GSDP in 2016-17. This is among the lowest in the country with only Delhi and Chhattisgarh bettering the figure at 6 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively. Under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRMB) Act, the limits of liabilities are set at 25 per cent of States’ GSDP a year, and the TS figure clearly indicates that the accumulated debts from financing fiscal deficits in the past are well within control.

Besides, the debt taken over from the State Discoms under the Central government sponsored Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) account for only 1.3 per cent of the State’s GSDP, compared to the much higher figures of other States.

The other positive takeaway from the PRS study is that the State is doing well on raising revenue from their own taxes. While States such as Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka raise a majority of their revenue from their own taxes, TS is placed eighth in ranking raking in 55 per cent of the revenue generation from its own taxes, not too bad for a young State. It also figures among the States which are revenue surplus.

In a nutshell, the research study indicates that the economy of Telangana is moving on the right path, and far from being debt-ridden as alleged by the Opposition, with the right blend of spending on developmental and welfare activities.